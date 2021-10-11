Eight Quarterbacks Named Manning Award Stars of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named eight quarterbacks as its “Stars of the Week.” College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 11 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 424 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized. Seventy-three players from 66 different schools were honored during the 2020 season.

This week’s eight Manning Award Stars of the Week are:

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (40-of-60, 487 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT, QBR: 73.4)

Armstrong, who notches his fourth 400-yard game of the season, throws two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the game-winning score with 22 seconds to go, as he leads the Cavaliers to a 34-33 ACC road victory over Louisville.

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M (21-of-31, 285 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 89.6)

Calzada connects on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:00 to go, then gets the Aggies in position for the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game as Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Alabama, 41-38, to snap the Crimson Tide’s 100-game winning streak against unranked teams.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (14-of-21, 287 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 97.2)

Corral, who also runs for 94 yards and two touchdowns, connects on a 68-yard TD pass with 1:07 remaining as the Rebels hold off No. 13 Arkansas, 52-51, in a wild SEC showdown.

Dustin Crum, Kent State (22-of-36, 407 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 88.4)

Crum, who also rushes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, notches a career-best for passing yards while throwing for two fourth-quarter TDs to clinch the Golden Flashes’ 48-38 MAC victory over Buffalo.

Frank Harris, UTSA (28-of-38, 349 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 82.8)

Harris, who also catches a touchdown pass and rushes for 51 yards, sets school records for total offense and TD passes, including a 43-yard scoring connection with 6:39 to go, to lead the Roadrunners to a 52-46 C-USA win over Western Kentucky on the road.

Carson Strong, Nevada (25-of-32, 377 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 48.0)

Strong, who doesn’t play in the fourth quarter, throws for a career-high in TD passes, including four in the second quarter, as he leads the Wolf Pack to a 55-28 victory over New Mexico State.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (24-of-33, 406 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 98.6)

Stroud notches his second 400-yard game of the year while matching his career-best for touchdown passes as the Buckeyes roll to a 66-17 Big Ten victory over Maryland.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma (16-of-25, 212 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 98.1)

Williams, a freshman who comes off the bench for his first significant action, also rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown as he leads the Sooners back from a 21-point deficit, the largest comeback in Red River Rivalry history, in a 55-48 Big 12 win over No. 21 Texas.

While the Manning Award selected 32 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season. Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In its first 17 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with six Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Young) have each had two different winners.All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.