Advertisement

Fire destroys Long John Silver’s near Temple Mall

Long John Silver's in Temple on fire
Long John Silver's in Temple on fire(Jeff Nitz)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Temple on Monday extinguished a blaze that destroyed the Long John Silver’s restaurant near the Temple Mall.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday.

The restaurant is located on 31st Street near the mall, an H-E-B grocery store and a children’s hospital.

Firefighters said staff and customers at the restaurant made it out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The southbound lanes on 31st Street were closed temporarily from Market Loop to Azalea Drive while firefighters battled the blaze.

Watch Megan Vanselow’s live coverage from the scene:

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash

Latest News

Several Hearne police officers are in the 1100 block of Riley Street Monday night for an...
Police investigation ongoing Monday night on Riley Street in Hearne
Wienerspiel - Oct. 11, 2021
Wienerspiel - Oct. 11, 2021
Wienerspiel raises funds for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals as...
Wienerspiel 2021 races are this weekend at Wolf Pen Creek park in College Station
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with...
Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar
Grimes County Sheriff warns of scammers trying to capitalize on Christopher Ramirez case