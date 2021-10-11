Fire destroys Long John Silver’s near Temple Mall

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Temple on Monday extinguished a blaze that destroyed the Long John Silver’s restaurant near the Temple Mall.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday.

The restaurant is located on 31st Street near the mall, an H-E-B grocery store and a children’s hospital.

Firefighters said staff and customers at the restaurant made it out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The southbound lanes on 31st Street were closed temporarily from Market Loop to Azalea Drive while firefighters battled the blaze.

