Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting employers, individuals from issuing vaccine mandate

The governor also wants to add the issue to the Third Special Session agenda
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday prohibiting any entity in Texas from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination from any individual.

The executive order includes any employee or consumer who objects to getting the vaccine due to personal conscience, religions belief, or medical reason. Abbott also said people can object to getting vaccinated if they have already recovered from COVID-19.

On top of the order, Abbott contacted the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate about adding the issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Abbott.

Abbott had previously issued an executive order prohibiting governmental bodies from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

