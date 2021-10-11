Advertisement

Humid air, breezy wind return tonight; Scattered rain & storm chance, too

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick changes overnight brought in a gorgeous day of weather for the Brazos Valley Monday. Another quick change tonight will undo all the good our recent front did and bring back weather similar to Sunday (humid, warmer, breezy, gusty). As humid, Gulf air returns, a few showers will be possible as early as sunrise Tuesday. While the expectation is low, there have been indications one or two midday to early afternoon thunderstorms may try to form and drift through parts of the Brazos Valley. If so, brief heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning would be a quick concern around the lunchtime hour. Wind gusts to 25mph will stir up the ragweed again, too.

In the Pacific, off the west coast of Mexico, is soon-to-be Hurricane Pamela. While this makes landfall far from Texas, the remnants of the tropical system -- and associated moisture -- is expected to drift through the state Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, the north and central Brazos Valley fall in the far-right fold of the forecast cone as this remnant low passes by Thursday. For now, most forecast data keeps the center of the low just west and north of our area which is where the heaviest rain potential should follow. If that track comes a bit further south, we will need to monitor for heavier rain potential Thursday (low concerns at this time). For now, another 0.25″ to 1.25″ of rain is expected this week, with localized higher totals. A cold front arrives Friday to bring a fresh fall feel just in time for the weekend.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a very isolated chance of showers. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash
Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting.
One person shot in Brazos County; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Clearing out for a bit, but more rain later this week
10/11
Monday PinPoint Forecast 10/11
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Storms expected through 4-5am