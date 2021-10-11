Humid air, breezy wind return tonight; Scattered rain & storm chance, too

Quick changes overnight brought in a gorgeous day of weather for the Brazos Valley Monday. Another quick change tonight will undo all the good our recent front did and bring back weather similar to Sunday (humid, warmer, breezy, gusty). As humid, Gulf air returns, a few showers will be possible as early as sunrise Tuesday. While the expectation is low, there have been indications one or two midday to early afternoon thunderstorms may try to form and drift through parts of the Brazos Valley. If so, brief heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning would be a quick concern around the lunchtime hour. Wind gusts to 25mph will stir up the ragweed again, too.

In the Pacific, off the west coast of Mexico, is soon-to-be Hurricane Pamela. While this makes landfall far from Texas, the remnants of the tropical system -- and associated moisture -- is expected to drift through the state Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, the north and central Brazos Valley fall in the far-right fold of the forecast cone as this remnant low passes by Thursday. For now, most forecast data keeps the center of the low just west and north of our area which is where the heaviest rain potential should follow. If that track comes a bit further south, we will need to monitor for heavier rain potential Thursday (low concerns at this time). For now, another 0.25″ to 1.25″ of rain is expected this week, with localized higher totals. A cold front arrives Friday to bring a fresh fall feel just in time for the weekend.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a very isolated chance of showers. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

