Kick Time Announced for A&M-South Carolina Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against South Carolina on Oct. 23 at Kyle Field will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies and Gamecocks have met in each of the last seven seasons with A&M boasting a 7-0 advantage in the annual battle for the Bonham Trophy. A year ago, Kellen Mond accounted for five touchdowns and Isaiah Spiller rushed for 131 yards en-route to a dominating, 48-3, road win for the Aggies. The A&M defense only allowed South Carolina to post 150 yards of total offense on the night, the second-lowest total allowed by the Aggies since joining the SEC.