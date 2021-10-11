NFL Aggies: Week 5

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in Week 5 of the NFL, highlighted by Mike Evans’ big performance in the Buccaneers’ blowout win.

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 6 catches 113 TDS. 2 TDS. 45-17 win over Miami

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 14/22 197 YDS. 1 TD. 21 rushing YDS. 37-19 win over Jacksonville

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 5 catches 39 YDS. 17-10 win over San Francisco

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 5 catches 41 YDS. 33-22 loss to New Orleans

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 2 tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 3 QB hits. 47-42 loss to LA Chargers

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - 1/1 FG (34 YDS). 4/5 XPs. 37-19 win over Jacksonville

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.