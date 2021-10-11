Sam Houston’s Smith named TicketSmarter WAC Football Player of the Week

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Noah Smith, Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson and Stephen F. Austin’s Chris Campos have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for October 4 through October 10.

Smith, a sophomore running back from Cypress, Texas, posted his first career 100-yard rushing game in the Bearkats’ 41-7 win over Lamar on Saturday afternoon. His biggest run came midway through the third quarter, taking the ball 49 yards for a score to put the ‘Kats up 26-7. In addition to his 14 rushes, Smith also caught one pass for five yards to give him 124 all-purpose yards in the winning effort.

Grayson, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fresno, Calif., helped the Trailblazer defense stay tight with sixth-ranked Montana. His first-quarter strip sack helped Dixie State keep the Griz off the scoreboard for most of the first half, heading into the break down 3-0. On the day, he finished with 14 tackles to go with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He recorded double-digit tackles for the third time in five starts this season.

Campos, a redshirt freshman kicker from Nacogdoches, Texas, did his best to keep the ‘Jacks in Saturday’s bout at Jacksonville State, finishing with a 30-yard field goal and three extra-points made in a 28-24 loss. On the season, he is a perfect 23-for-23 on extra points and an impressive 12-of-15 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards. His 59 points scored is nearly double anyone in the WAC this season.

Other offensive nominees: Stephen F. Austin’s Trae Self posted his second 300-yard passing game of the season in a close 28-24 loss at Jacksonville State, going 26-for-47 for 305 yards with two touchdowns against the nationally-ranked Gamecocks.

Other defensive nominees: Sam Houston’s Markel Perry helped hold Lamar to just 23 yards rushing in the first half, finishing with five tackles and three tackles for loss, including a sack, in the ‘Kats 41-7 win … Stephen F. Austin’s Rayshad Nichols posted six tackles and had 1.5 sacks in a 28-24 loss at nationally-ranked Jacksonville State.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Logan Burke punted the ball five times, averaging 48.6 yards per kick with a long of 56 yards … Lamar’s Bailey Giffen averaged 42.4 yards per punt on seven attempts, placing two within the 20 and forcing two fair catches.