Texas A&M fined $100,000 for fans storming the field

fans storm kyle field
fans storm kyle field(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that it was fining Texas A&M University $100,000. The fine is a result of Aggie fans rushing the field after Seth Small made a game-winning field goal to upset Alabama Saturday night at Kyle Field.

The fine is so expensive because this is the University’s second offense. The first offense happened 2018 when Texas A&M beat LSU in seven overtimes. At the time, the school was fined $50,000 and was warned that future offenses would double the fine.

According to conference policy, another field storming could result in a fine of $250,000.

The policy was originally put in place in 2004. The fines go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Schools fined for fans rushing the field after beating Alabama:

  • 2013: Auburn
  • 2014: Ole Miss
  • 2017: Auburn
  • 2019: Auburn
  • 2021: Texas A&M

