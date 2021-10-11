Texas A&M fined $100,000 for fans storming the field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that it was fining Texas A&M University $100,000. The fine is a result of Aggie fans rushing the field after Seth Small made a game-winning field goal to upset Alabama Saturday night at Kyle Field.
The fine is so expensive because this is the University’s second offense. The first offense happened 2018 when Texas A&M beat LSU in seven overtimes. At the time, the school was fined $50,000 and was warned that future offenses would double the fine.
According to conference policy, another field storming could result in a fine of $250,000.
The policy was originally put in place in 2004. The fines go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
Schools fined for fans rushing the field after beating Alabama:
- 2013: Auburn
- 2014: Ole Miss
- 2017: Auburn
- 2019: Auburn
- 2021: Texas A&M
