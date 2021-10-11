Advertisement

Texas A&M Named National Team of the Week by FWAA

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS – Following Texas A&M’s upset of No. 1 Alabama Saturday evening at Kyle Field, the Aggies have been named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America.

Junior quarterback Zach Calzada completed his first 10 passes and led A&M to a tying touchdown and then the game-winning field goal by senior placekicker Seth Small in the fourth quarter. A&M’s signal caller finished 21-for-31 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. A&M’s sophomore running back Devon Achane posted the Aggies’ first kickoff-return touchdown in four seasons while the A&M defense limited the Tide to only 10 points in the first half, its lowest first-half total since being held scoreless by Georgia in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Monday’s honor marked the seventh time that the Maroon & White has garnered the award from the FWAA. Nearly a year ago to the day, the Aggies claimed the Team of the Week designation after A&M toppled No. 4 Florida on a last second field goal by Seth Small last season. Saturday’s victory over Alabama was played in front of a crowd of 106,815, the second-largest crowd in stadium history and its highest since the 2015 redevelopment of Kyle Field.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash
Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting.
One person shot in Brazos County; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada during a home game against Mississippi State.
Texas A&M’s Calzada Among Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Stars of the Week
Kick Time Announced for A&M-South Carolina Game
Texas A&M Football
Three Aggies Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Manning Award Stars of the Week
Eight Quarterbacks Named Manning Award Stars of the Week