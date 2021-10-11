Texas A&M’s Calzada Among Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Stars of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada’s impressive performance in the Aggies’ win over No. 1 Alabama earned him inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list and Manning Award Stars of the Week, announced Monday.

In addition to the Great 8 list and Star of the Week honors, Calzada was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career earlier on Monday.

Calzada completed his first 10 passes against the Crimson Tide in just his fourth career start, throwing for 123 yards before his first miscue. On the day, the sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia, was 21-of-31 for 285 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Calzada’s performance led to A&M’s first win over the top-ranked team in the country since defeating Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Missouri in Columbia. The matchup against the Tigers is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 11 a.m. (CT) with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.

Davey O’Brien Award Great 8: Week 6

Gerry Bohanon (Baylor)

Zach Calzada (Texas A&M)

Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

Dustin Crum (Kent State)

Jayden de Laura (Washington State)

Frank Harris (UTSA)

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

Emory Jones (Florida)

Will Levis (Kentucky)

Cameron Rising (Utah)

Carson Strong (Nevada)

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Caleb Williams (Oklahoma)

Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)

Manning Award Stars of the Week: Week 6

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Frank Harris, UTSA

Carson Strong, Nevada

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma