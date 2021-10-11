Advertisement

Texas Central CEO named to ERCOT Board of Directors

Dr. Carlos Aguilar, CEO of the high speed train company, was one of two people named to the board of directors
Texas Central CEO named to ERCOT Board of Directors
Texas Central CEO named to ERCOT Board of Directors(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of Texas Central, a company working to build a high speed train between Houston and Dallas, was named to the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Monday.

Dr. Carlos Aguilar is the President and CEO of Texas Central and will now serve on the governing board that oversees the state’s electric grid. Paul Foster, former Chairman of the Texas System Board of Regents, was also named to the board and will serve as its chairman. Foster is currently the president of Franklin Management, LLC.

The two will serve alongside the Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas Peter Lake, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT. The remaining six board directors are expected to be named in the coming months.

“Today’s good news only adds to the remarkable progress that ERCOT and the PUC have made in stabilizing the grid to ensure reliable power generation for Texas,” said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. “With these initial selections, the Board Selection Committee has chosen exceptional leaders to guide ERCOT into the future.”

“We welcome these highly qualified leaders, their expertise and insights into our relentless pursuit of grid reliability,” said ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad Jones. “The Board Selection Committee members have outdone themselves in fulfilling their legislative charge to find the best Texas has to offer.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash
Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting.
One person shot in Brazos County; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

Vista College in College Station, TX.
Vista College closes College Station campus, leaving students, former employees in limbo
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Bryan 2018
Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule. Yes, it includes a Christmas parade!
3-year-old Christopher Ramirez with his mother.
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home