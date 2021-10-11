Texas Central CEO named to ERCOT Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of Texas Central, a company working to build a high speed train between Houston and Dallas, was named to the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Monday.

Dr. Carlos Aguilar is the President and CEO of Texas Central and will now serve on the governing board that oversees the state’s electric grid. Paul Foster, former Chairman of the Texas System Board of Regents, was also named to the board and will serve as its chairman. Foster is currently the president of Franklin Management, LLC.

The two will serve alongside the Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas Peter Lake, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT. The remaining six board directors are expected to be named in the coming months.

“Today’s good news only adds to the remarkable progress that ERCOT and the PUC have made in stabilizing the grid to ensure reliable power generation for Texas,” said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. “With these initial selections, the Board Selection Committee has chosen exceptional leaders to guide ERCOT into the future.”

“We welcome these highly qualified leaders, their expertise and insights into our relentless pursuit of grid reliability,” said ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad Jones. “The Board Selection Committee members have outdone themselves in fulfilling their legislative charge to find the best Texas has to offer.”

