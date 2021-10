COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are currently working a crash that happened in the 500 block of University Drive.

Police say University Drive is down to one lane and motorists should avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory: Please avoid the area of the 500 block of University. Traffic is down to one lane due to a crash. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.