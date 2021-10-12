Advertisement

Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar

The total at the end of the night: $6,672.92 --- plus a $2,000 for the staff.
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with everyone here at the bar," said bar owner Barry Ivins.(Photos provided by Barry Ivins to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An Aggie football fan celebrated Saturday night’s historic win at Kyle Field with a round of drinks for everyone at a popular Northgate bar.

“The 12th man stepped up and paid for the whole first floor drinks for two hours after the game,” said Corner Bar and Grill owner Barry Ivins.

The tab for the unidentified customers: $6,672.92.

There was also a $2,000 tip for the staff.

“Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with everyone here at the bar. Your generosity is appreciated tenfold by us and the staff,” said Ivins.

Some on social media have speculated that the generous customer was former A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel who tweeted after the game “Beers on me @ Northgate” but Ivins replied on the bar’s Facebook page that it wasn’t the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

“The 12th man family is really something special,” said Ivins on Facebook.

