Aggies hope to ride momentum of Alabama win, turn season around

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is ready to make their upset win over top-ranked Alabama as a turning point in their season and build off that momentum.

Before the Maroon and White shocked the college football world on Saturday, they were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 2019. Last year after their loss to Alabama, Texas A&M responded by beating Florida 41-38, and that set the tone for the rest of the year when the Aggies rattled off 7 straight wins.

Now after beating Alabama 41-38, the Aggies hope for a similar result, and it all starts this week against Missouri.

”You just watch film, go into practice and try to fix the mistakes, use the momentum of the win to go into next week, but just know that the ultimate task is we have to beat Mizzou,” explained Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. “That’s kind of personal for me cause it’s so close to home. Just going into the game, we need to have the mentality as we did last week,” Johnson added.

“We’re about to turn this thing around and get it going,” exclaimed Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. “I feel like the win last week is a great momentum point for us to get everything going. And now we’re just trying to stack day by day,” Copper added.

The Aggies are set to kick off against Missouri at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday on the road. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

