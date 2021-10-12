Be Remarkable: City of College Station employee shows care and compassion for colleagues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Keeping College Station clean is a job Stacy Ewing-Cates has been doing for nearly two decades in the city’s public works department.

“I’m basically a container coordinator. I take care of all the trash cans dumpsters,” said Ewing.

The longtime city employee is one of two crew leaders and is being praised for her work ethic and the way she treats others.

Stacy was nominated by her own co-workers for always going above and beyond to help anyone in need. She’ll do yardwork for seniors, house sit for a neighbor, she’s even built a ramp for someone who needed one.

“She just likes to take on projects like that and I think that’s admirable. I would not have been able to graduate from college without Stacy’s help,” said Carolyn Green. “She is remarkable in the sense that she is willing to help anyone in need. If she sees a need and she feels she can help, she definitely will,” said Green.

Congratulations, Stacy Ewing Cates, our solid waste crew leader, for earning a "Be Remarkable" award by @KBTXMedia and @DanielStarkLaw! Stacy was nominated for her selfless service to coworkers, her elderly neighbors, and anyone else who needs a helping hand. #bcstx @KBTXRusty pic.twitter.com/UMLt4rOkbK — College Station (@CityofCS) August 11, 2021

The list could go on and on of all the little things that Stacy does that make a big difference. She says it’s just part of being a good person.

“I’ve seen the Be Remarkable and some of these people were truly, I mean all of them, are truly remarkable,” said Ewing. “But I don’t feel like my day-to-day is all that remarkable. I just try to be a good neighbor. My mom is an older woman and she lives alone and I just treat people the way I’d want somebody to treat my mom when I’m not around.”

“I guess it is the way I was raised,” said Ewing. “You know, reading the Bible. You just got to do the right thing and help others. It’s the little things that can make a difference.”

And it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Stacy Ewing with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.