Advertisement

Be Remarkable: City of College Station employee shows care and compassion for colleagues

Stacy was nominated for her selfless service to coworkers, her elderly neighbors, and anyone else who needs a helping hand.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Keeping College Station clean is a job Stacy Ewing-Cates has been doing for nearly two decades in the city’s public works department.

“I’m basically a container coordinator. I take care of all the trash cans dumpsters,” said Ewing.

The longtime city employee is one of two crew leaders and is being praised for her work ethic and the way she treats others.

Stacy was nominated by her own co-workers for always going above and beyond to help anyone in need. She’ll do yardwork for seniors, house sit for a neighbor, she’s even built a ramp for someone who needed one.

“She just likes to take on projects like that and I think that’s admirable. I would not have been able to graduate from college without Stacy’s help,” said Carolyn Green. “She is remarkable in the sense that she is willing to help anyone in need. If she sees a need and she feels she can help, she definitely will,” said Green.

The list could go on and on of all the little things that Stacy does that make a big difference. She says it’s just part of being a good person.

“I’ve seen the Be Remarkable and some of these people were truly, I mean all of them, are truly remarkable,” said Ewing. “But I don’t feel like my day-to-day is all that remarkable. I just try to be a good neighbor. My mom is an older woman and she lives alone and I just treat people the way I’d want somebody to treat my mom when I’m not around.”

“I guess it is the way I was raised,” said Ewing. “You know, reading the Bible. You just got to do the right thing and help others. It’s the little things that can make a difference.”

And it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Stacy Ewing with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash

Latest News

Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela
Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela
Monday Evening Weather Update 10/11
Monday Evening Weather Update 10/11
fans storm kyle field
Texas A&M fined $100,000 for fans storming the field
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting employers, individuals from issuing vaccine mandate