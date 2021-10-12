Brazos County elementary student battling myosarcoma receives support from community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic School is rallying behind Kirbie Pedrazine, a kindergartner who is battling Myosarcoma, a rare cancer affecting her lower jaw and lower part of her brain.

Kirbie is now undergoing treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Her teachers and staff at St. Joseph say Kirbie is a special student who is always full of joy.

“She’s such a sweet, sweet little girl,” said Allyson Sweeney, St. Joseph Catholic School Librarian. “Kirbie loves life. If it was raining, she was going to stomp through the puddles. If I had a sparkling necklace on, Kirbie was going to play with the necklace.”

St. Joseph Elementary Assistant Principal Amy Lavender says after the school was informed of Kirbie’s medical challenges, the students, teachers, and staff wanted to do something to brighten Kirbie’s spirits and let her family know that they’re not alone.

“Parents have come together, families have come together to donate snacks, gift cards, cash, checks, creativity supplies,” said Lavender. “St. Joseph is a family. When you’re missing one person of your family, we all come together.”

Her classmates have dressed one of Kirbie’s favorite stuffed animals in a school uniform and placed it at her desk, even taking it to recess and lunch. Kirby’s mother and father, Sandra and Alan Pedrazine, say the love shown by the St. Joseph community is making a tough time more bearable.

“She got to step away from being sick and being sad and just getting to live in the moment,” said Sandra.

Her parents say Kirbie’s condition is improving, and they’re grateful for the healthcare workers at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“A little girl that’s been healthy all of her life all of a sudden take a drastic downhill turn and not know why,” said Sandra. “We’re finally getting that relief in knowing what’s going on and getting to the right doctors and getting help.”

St. Joseph Catholic School has an account set up to help Kirbie’s parents. To make a donation contact the school’s office at 979-822-6641

Dear St. Joseph Catholic School Community, please join us in praying for one of our sweet kindergartners, Kirbie, who... Posted by St. Joseph Catholic School, Bryan, TX on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

