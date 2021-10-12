Brazos County to stop accepting COVID rental assistance applications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments will be handing the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) over to the State on Oct. 15.

The entities will no longer accept COVID-19 rental assistance applications after Oct. 15. All applications that they previously received will continue to be processed, according to county officials.

“When we started this program, our goal was to help as many Brazos County residents as possible, as quickly as possible,” says Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “We’ve been able to do that, and now feel the state has more resources to help even more people with greater efficiency.”

Those who still need rental assistance due to COVID-19 will be able to receive help through the State of Texas here.

From April 2021 through September 2021, the Brazos County ERAP has distributed $2,101,571.74 in rental assistance, and $27,339.46 in utility assistance.

