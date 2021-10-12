Advertisement

Brew Supply Haus hosts grilling and brewing festival Saturday

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brew Supply Haus is going to make your Saturday taste “EGG-CELLENT” with its upcoming Aggieland Egg & Brewfest.

Brew Supply Haus is known for supplying the Brazos Valley with all things grilling and brewing, and this Saturday the store will be showcasing its newly remodeled store and hosting the foodie festival.

The festival will showcase teams from across the area that will cook on Big Green Egg grills provided by Brew Supply Haus.

The pitmasters will cook dishes that will showcase the versatility of the grills, so guests attending should not expect to eat hot dogs and burgers.

“You probably won’t even see hot dogs and burgers,” said Kristi Shryock, Brew Supply Haus Co-Owner. “It’s fantastic things. Last time we had lasagna, we had grilled watermelon, we had strawberry shortcake, cookies, you name it. So many different things than what you might not typically think would come off of a grill.”

After trying all the dishes, guests attending will get to vote on the “Aggieland’s EGGcellent BBQ Team,” presented by Savor Products.

The grills used in the competition will then be on sale at a discounted price, according to Shryock.

In addition to trying out great food, there will also be food demos and a beer garden for people to enjoy.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

Aggieland Egg & Brewfest runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Brew Supply Haus is located at 2151 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S, Ste 113 in College Station.

Click here to learn more about the event.

