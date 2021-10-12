Grimes County Sheriff warns of scammers trying to capitalize on Christopher Ramirez case

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell put out a warning Monday evening: don’t fall victim to scam attempts involving the case of Christopher Ramirez.

The three-year-old boy was missing for several days but is back home now.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Sowell said he’s learned there have been some efforts to use the boy’s name to scam people into giving donations.

The post says: “I truly regret to have to publish this, but I am asking everyone to please take note of this message. It has been brought to my attention just a few moments ago that there has been a few attempts by “people” to put out attempts to use the family of Christopher Ramirez and his name to try to scam people to donate to a go fund me account or similar fundraising of donations. The family of Christopher Ramirez is absolute that they are not asking for donations or a go fund me account and wants the public to know. I have passed this on to the FBI and their Public Information Officer to supplement their recent press release.

Please DO NOT donate or fall victim to any scam attempts. This is sad that people would do this and I plea for anyone to don’t participate with donation requests and report any attempts to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. I hope the media will as well pass this on.

Thanks, Sheriff Don Sowell”

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell is warning people to avoid falling victim to scams related to the case of a boy who was missing for several days. (KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.