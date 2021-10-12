Advertisement

Grimes County Sheriff warns of scammers trying to capitalize on Christopher Ramirez case

(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell put out a warning Monday evening: don’t fall victim to scam attempts involving the case of Christopher Ramirez.

The three-year-old boy was missing for several days but is back home now.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Sowell said he’s learned there have been some efforts to use the boy’s name to scam people into giving donations.

The post says: “I truly regret to have to publish this, but I am asking everyone to please take note of this message. It has been brought to my attention just a few moments ago that there has been a few attempts by “people” to put out attempts to use the family of Christopher Ramirez and his name to try to scam people to donate to a go fund me account or similar fundraising of donations. The family of Christopher Ramirez is absolute that they are not asking for donations or a go fund me account and wants the public to know. I have passed this on to the FBI and their Public Information Officer to supplement their recent press release.

Please DO NOT donate or fall victim to any scam attempts. This is sad that people would do this and I plea for anyone to don’t participate with donation requests and report any attempts to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. I hope the media will as well pass this on.

Thanks, Sheriff Don Sowell”

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell is warning people to avoid falling victim to scams related to...
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell is warning people to avoid falling victim to scams related to the case of a boy who was missing for several days.(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Griffin III of Bryan faces two alcohol-related charges after striking two men who were...
Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Non-severe thunderstorms will spend the pre-sunrise hours of Monday moving across the Brazos...
Tornado Watch EXPIRED for the Brazos Valley; storms continue
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash

Latest News

Stacy Ewing-Cates is praised by her colleagues at the City of College Station for always going...
Be Remarkable: City of College Station employee shows care and compassion for colleagues
Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela
Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela
Monday Evening Weather Update 10/11
Monday Evening Weather Update 10/11
fans storm kyle field
Texas A&M fined $100,000 for fans storming the field