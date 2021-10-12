Advertisement

Hulet Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Tyler Hulet was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Woodlands, Texas native impressed in his collegiate swimming debut, notching six top-five finishes to help the Aggies place fourth with 255 points at the SMU Classic. His most notable finish came in the 100 back, where he recorded a time of 47.85 to earn third place.

Hulet also competed in the 400 medley relay (3:15.31 – 4th), 800 free relay (6:33.76 – 5th), 200 medley relay (1:28.28 – 4th), 200 back (1:46.48 – 5th) and the 200 free relay (1:21.04 – 5th).

The Aggies return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 as they host the Texas Longhorns.

