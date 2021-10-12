Advertisement

Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday

Mid/late afternoon brings wind and hail potential
A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon.
A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The arrival of gulf moisture in the form of a warm front will make for a somewhat unstable environment this afternoon.

With ample low-level moisture in place, a little daytime heating could be enough to trigger thunderstorms this afternoon.

Overall, we expect coverage (and thus, the chance for severe weather) to be low for today, but any storm that forms will be capable of strong wind and up to nickel sized hail.

Timing: Eyes are on the afternoon to early evening for development. Latest hi-res model data has been favoring an area along and west of Highway 6 through the early evening, but we’ll be watching the radar area-wide for you.

Rain and storm chances continue through the remainder of the week, but with deeper moisture arriving from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela, we will shift to more of a heavy rain threat until the front arrives at some point Thursday night into Friday.

A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon.
A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon.(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with...
Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting employers, individuals from issuing vaccine mandate
3-year-old Christopher Ramirez with his mother.
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home

Latest News

Pamela has become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific.
Pamela becomes a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific
10/12
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 10/12
4pm Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Pamela
Soon-to-be Pacific Hurricane Pamela set to bring heavy rain to Texas this week
Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela
Monday Evening Tropical Update: Pamela