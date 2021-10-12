Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The arrival of gulf moisture in the form of a warm front will make for a somewhat unstable environment this afternoon.

With ample low-level moisture in place, a little daytime heating could be enough to trigger thunderstorms this afternoon.

Overall, we expect coverage (and thus, the chance for severe weather) to be low for today, but any storm that forms will be capable of strong wind and up to nickel sized hail.

Timing: Eyes are on the afternoon to early evening for development. Latest hi-res model data has been favoring an area along and west of Highway 6 through the early evening, but we’ll be watching the radar area-wide for you.

Rain and storm chances continue through the remainder of the week, but with deeper moisture arriving from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela, we will shift to more of a heavy rain threat until the front arrives at some point Thursday night into Friday.

A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon. (KBTX)

Majority of the Brazos Valley (generally I-45 & west) remain in @NWSSPC 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated severe storm or two today

⏰2pm - 8pm

⚡️Main risk: Damaging wind gusts 40-60mph

📍Area to monitor: Northern Brazos Valley / North of OSR



