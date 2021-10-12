Advertisement

Kinda Candid Selfie Museum opens Wednesday in College Station

Kinda Candid Aggie themed selfie room
Kinda Candid Aggie themed selfie room
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone loves to take a good selfie, and soon College Station will have another place to capture the perfect picture, or two, or maybe 14.

Kinda Candid, an Aggie-owned and operated selfie museum, will officially open its doors Wednesday. The museum will feature 14 unique and creative spaces to capture the photo of your dreams. The creative space features a ball pit, disco, sunflower, and Aggie-themed Howdy room.

Visitors can take a one-hour self-guided stroll through the museum exhibits and take as many photos and videos as they please. There is a 30-person capacity so that visitors can have enough time to experience all the different areas and to prevent overcrowding. The staff will also be available to help with posing, Instagram and Tiktok trend ideas, lighting tricks, and even help take photos or videos.

We. Are. Live! https://www.kindacandid.com And we officially open on Oct 13th. Grab some tickets and come have some fun! We’ll have music by DJ Bear and we’ll have cotton candy! Open 4-10pm!

Posted by Kinda Candid on Friday, October 8, 2021

Founders and Aggies Robert Mwandia, Gavin Braman, and Martin Hooper say they wanted to bring a fun and unique entertainment option to the Bryan-College Station area.

”I always wanted to elevate the entertainment here in town, and this was a fun way to do it,” said Mwandia. “It’s also really current right now with Tik Tok and social media, so I knew it was something we needed to bring here in town.”

Kinda Candid is located at 909 Harvey Rd. Suite C. in College Station. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday: 12-10 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m.

Kinda Candid is also available to host private parties and events. Tickets can be purchased online at Kinda Candid’s website.

