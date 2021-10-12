Advertisement

Person of interest arrested in connection to Hempstead shooting

Two people were shot and taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center
Eugene Singleton Jr.
Eugene Singleton Jr.(Hempstead Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Hempstead Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 6.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Hempstead police, along with the U.S Marshalls and Houston Police Department, arrested Eugene Singleton Jr., on outstanding felony warrants concerning the shooting.

Police say on Oct. 6 officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. on Donoho Street. A 45-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Officers were then sent to 3rd Street and found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was also flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

At that time authorities believed both victims were shot during the same episode by the same person, and identified Singleton as a person of interest.

Singleton was booked into the Waller County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with...
Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar
Several Hearne police officers are in the 1100 block of Riley Street Monday night for an...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hearne
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting employers, individuals from issuing vaccine mandate
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

Latest News

Kirbie Pedrazine
Brazos County elementary student battling myosarcoma receives support from community
Rent sign
Brazos County to stop accepting COVID rental assistance applications
A low-end severe potential exists with any storms that develop through late this afternoon.
Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/12
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/12