Person of interest arrested in connection to Hempstead shooting

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Hempstead Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 6.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Hempstead police, along with the U.S Marshalls and Houston Police Department, arrested Eugene Singleton Jr., on outstanding felony warrants concerning the shooting.

Police say on Oct. 6 officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. on Donoho Street. A 45-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Officers were then sent to 3rd Street and found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was also flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

At that time authorities believed both victims were shot during the same episode by the same person, and identified Singleton as a person of interest.

Singleton was booked into the Waller County Jail.

