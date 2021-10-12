Pamela becomes a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pamela is now a hurricane, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center - Eastern Pacific office.

According to the latest forecast discussion, Pamela will potentially strengthen to a high-end Category 2 storm ahead of landfall in northwestern Mexico. The mountainous terrain of Mexico will allow the storm to weaken quickly, but upper level winds will carry a lot of mid/upper level moisture from the system into the state of Texas along with the next upper level storm system.

This will allow for soaking rains through the end of the week, especially west of I-35, but we will have an opportunity to pick up widespread amounts of an inch or more, in part thanks to this system.

