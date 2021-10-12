Passing disturbances, remnants of Pamela keep rain in the forecast

Feeling more like summer out there again with muggy air back in place across the Brazos Valley. A passing disturbance kicked off scattered showers to a few rumbles across (mainly) the northern Brazos Valley through the day Tuesday. An isolated stronger storm is not ruled out through sunset or shortly after -- primarily across the northern tier of the area. While severe weather is not overly anticipated, strong wind gusts could accompany any larger storm that manages to develop. Another disturbance is set to pop out of Mexico overnight -- although the bulk of rain and storm activity is expected to remain north and west of our area. Still, a round of scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms could start the day Wednesday, mainly east of the Navasota River. Spotty rain again Wednesday, although much of the area will remain breezy, very warm, and humid.

These rain chances and disturbances are popping out ahead of what is Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific. Before sunrise Wednesday, it will make landfall in Western Mexico, then get pulled across the higher terrain of the country. While this will no longer have tropical characteristics as it passes just north of the Brazos Valley Thursday, the remnant low will be flush with moisture to feed a rain and storm chance. Expect an active round of weather to move across the state starting Wednesday night and drifting east by Thursday afternoon. This is the most likely timeframe for rain and storms locally -- although the heaviest activity should remain just north of our area. Isolated 1″+ totals are not ruled out across the northwestern corner of the area. After we clear that weather maker, a cold front slips in late Friday. Still breezy / gusty into the weekend but waking up to a fresh fall feeling Saturday.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 76. Wind: SE10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms after midnight. Low: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

