Single-vehicle crash on E Villa Maria Road leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two injured, according to Bryan police.
In the 500 block of E Villa Maria Road, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition and a passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police say a second passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the driver or either of the passengers.
