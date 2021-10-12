Single-vehicle crash on E Villa Maria Road leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two injured, according to Bryan police.

In the 500 block of E Villa Maria Road, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition and a passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say a second passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the driver or either of the passengers.

This incident is still under investigation. Further information will be released here when available. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 12, 2021

