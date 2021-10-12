Soon-to-be Pacific Hurricane Pamela set to bring heavy rain to Texas this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean, just off the west coast of Mexico, is catching the eye of forecasters in Texas this week. After making landfall Wednesday morning in Mexico, the remnant low of this tropical system is expected to drift quickly across the Lone Star State Thursday. Where the center of that low drifts will correlate to the potential for heavy rain in Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday 7pm CDT, here are the latest details for Pamela:

Location Movement Maximum Wind Speed Pressure 410 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan, Mexico northwest at 7 mph 70 mph 992 mb

Pamela is expected to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane over the next 24 to 36 hours as it steadily turns right toward the west coast of Mexico. After making landfall near Mazatlan, Mexico as a category 3 hurricane early Wednesday morning, the tropical system will quickly weaken back down to a tropical depression by midnight Thursday as it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Mexico.

While this low will no longer carry tropical characteristics, it will drag a slug of tropical moisture across Texas. Couple that ball of Pacific moisture with the humid, Gulf moisture already in place and add a cold front as a focal point for rain and storm development -- this is the recipe for a round of rain, strong storms, and localized flooding for parts of Texas Wednesday night through Thursday.

While forecast models keep the center of the remnants of Pamela north of the Brazos Valley, parts of the area fall in the National Hurricane Center's forecast cone (KBTX)

Tropical models for where the center of the “low pressure formerly known as Pamela” goes generally keep it, and the heaviest rainfall, north of the Brazos Valley, as of Monday afternoon. That projected path is important to determine where the corridor of heaviest rain -- as much as 3″ to 7″ -- will fall between Wednesday and Thursday. Early estimates only place a widespread 0.25″ to 1.25″ of rain over the Brazos Valley for the rest of this week. Parts of the area are technically included in the right fold of the forecast cone -- but that is to compensate for a roughly 90 mile margin of error in the forecast track 72 hours out.

Heaviest corridor for rainfall is projected just north and west of the Brazos Valley as the remnants of Pamela pass by (KBTX)

Still, as rain and storms come together Wednesday evening west of I-35, active weather could reach the Brazos Valley as early as 10pm Wednesday to 12am Thursday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast locally Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday.

Forecast for what the radar could look like Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (KBTX)

As with tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, the exact track of Pamela will be important to determine where heavy rain impacts will reach. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service keeps any flooding concerns west and north of the Brazos Valley, as of Monday evening’s forecast.

The Weather Prediction Center's forecast for excessive rainfall is just west of the Brazos Valley Wednesday (KBTX)

For now, major impacts are not anticipated locally, but this will be a system to monitor over the next 26 to 48 hours. More details can be found in the video above.

