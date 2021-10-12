Suspected drug dealers arrested with more than 2 pounds of meth

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are in the Brazos County jail after sheriff’s deputies reportedly caught them with more than two pounds of meth.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over Joshua Brown, 30, and Devon Mason, 27, on Highway 6 near FM 159 around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The front license plate was reportedly mounted improperly in the window and the car was swerving on the road.

One deputy recognized Mason, the passenger, as a suspected drug dealer and authorities searched the car after smelling marijuana.

Authorities found about 50 bags of meth weighing 2.12 pounds, as well as a digital scale and more packing materials.

Both Brown and Mason were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

