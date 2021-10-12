Texas A&M Completes Day Two of SEC Match Play Championship

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s golf completed the second day of the SEC Match Play Championship, falling to LSU (3.5-1.5) and Florida (3-1) at the Shoal Creek Club on Monday.

“In the first two matches we had a couple guys play well, but you have to get three points,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We’ve had guys play some really good matches, and we’ve had some tight matches that we haven’t been able to turn around and win in the end. The guys are fighting, we are just not hitting the shots we need to hit. We aren’t executing at the level we need to in order to win these matches against quality players. I’m looking forward to better golf tomorrow. I want us play to our level, and not play to the format or play differently because it’s match play. I want us to hold ourselves to our standards, and play to the level that we can play to, and if we get beat, we get beat, but let’s play and get after it and be ready to go on hole one. Hopefully we can get a win against South Carolina, and if we can do that, we will get back home and get ready to go to Atlanta.”

After Sunday’s quarterfinal round was postponed due to darkness, the Aggies and Tigers resumed play Monday morning. William Paysse notched the lone victory for the Maroon & White, defeating Cohen Trolio, 4 & 3. The Belton, Texas, native never lost a hole, and was 3-up at the turn, winning on Nos. 3, 7 and 8. On the back nine, the pair tied the first four holes before Paysse won No. 14. A tie on No. 15 sealed the win for Paysse.

Walker Lee earned a half point as he tied Garrett Barber. Lee took a two-hole lead after the first eight holes, but fell behind as Barber won three-straight holes on 11, 12 and 13. Lee rebounded, winning No. 15 to even the match before tying the last three holes.

Against the Gators, Sam Bennett dominated Fred Biondi, 6 & 4. The duo began on No. 10 with the Bennett winning five of the first seven holes to take a 3-up lead. On the front nine, Bennett won Nos. 2 and 4 before clinching the point with a win on No. 5.

Michael Heidelbaugh was leading Tyler Wilkes before the match was decided, and was 1-up with a chance to win on the final hole. The Dallas native was trailing by one after the first nine holes before winning No. 2 to tie it up. After losing No. 4, Heidelbaugh won holes 5 and 7 to take the lead.

The Aggies close out the SEC Match Play Championship on Tuesday against South Carolina beginning at 8:10 a.m. Live scoring can be found via Golf Genius.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Quarterfinal

LSU 3.5, Texas A&M 1.5

Walker Lee (A&M) tied Garrett Barber (LSU)

Trey Winstead (LSU) def. Michael Heidelbaugh (A&M), 1-up

Nicholas Arcement (LSU) def. Sam Bennett (A&M), 3 & 2

William Paysse (A&M) def. Cohen Trolio (LSU), 4 & 3

Michael Sanders (LSU) def. Daniel Rodrigues (A&M), 6 & 5

Pool Play

Florida 3, Texas A&M 1

Michael Heidelbaugh (A&M) 1-up thru 17 vs. Tyler Wilkes (UF)

Joe Pagdin (UF) def. Walker Lee (A&M), 3 & 2

Rick Castillo (UF) def. William Paysse (A&M), 2 & 1

Sam Bennett (A&M) def. Fred Biondi (UF), 6 & 4

Yuxin Lin (UF) def. Daniel Rodrigues (A&M), 7 & 6