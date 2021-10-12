Advertisement

Texas A&M to Host 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships

Source: KBTX
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Texas A&M’s Dale Watts Cross Country Course has been awarded to host the 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 11, 2022, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Sitting behind the Texas A&M Hildebrand Equine Complex on the corner of F and B Road and FM 2818, the Dale Watts Cross Country Course opened in the fall of 2014. It has hosted the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on three occasions, 2015, ‘17 and ‘18. The course also hosted the Southeastern Conference Championships in 2015. Most notably, it is scheduled to host the United States Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10, 2022.

The versatility of the course enables races to range from 2,000-meter to 10,000-meter distances. The wide starting area has ample racing room in the first 1,000-meter that allows it to host championship-level events. It is known to be fast with good footing all throughout the course in all distances.

Meets held annually are the Texas A&M Invitational, which includes a high school portion that features nearly 2,000 entries, and the Arturo Barrios, which includes 30-35 men’s and women’s collegiate teams.

Notable Meets at Dale Watts Cross Country Course

- USATF Junior Olympic Championships (2022)

- NCAA South Central Regional Championships (2015, ‘17, ‘18, ‘22)

- SEC Championships (2015)

