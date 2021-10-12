Texas A&M’s Calzada Named Maxwell Player of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada’s impressive performance in the Aggies’ win over No. 1 Alabama earned him the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, announced Tuesday.

Calzada completed his first 10 passes against the Crimson Tide in just his fourth career start, throwing for 123 yards before his first miscue. On the day, the sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia, was 21-of-31 for 285 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Calzada’s performance led to A&M’s first win over the top-ranked team in the country since defeating Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Missouri in Columbia. The matchup against the Tigers is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 11 a.m. (CT) with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.