Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Calzada Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada during a home game against Mississippi State.
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada during a home game against Mississippi State.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada’s impressive performance in the Aggies’ win over No. 1 Alabama earned him the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, announced Tuesday.

Calzada completed his first 10 passes against the Crimson Tide in just his fourth career start, throwing for 123 yards before his first miscue. On the day, the sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia, was 21-of-31 for 285 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Calzada’s performance led to A&M’s first win over the top-ranked team in the country since defeating Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Missouri in Columbia. The matchup against the Tigers is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 11 a.m. (CT) with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with...
Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar
Several Hearne police officers are in the 1100 block of Riley Street Monday night for an...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hearne
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting employers, individuals from issuing vaccine mandate

Latest News

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Calzada, Smith Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors
Source: KBTX
Texas A&M to Host 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships
College Station, Franklin ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 7
College Station, Franklin ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 7
Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Completes Day Two of SEC Match Play Championship