Texas A&M’s Calzada, Smith Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week, while Ainias Smith earned honorable mention honors following the Aggies’ 41-38 win over No. 1 Alabama, announced Tuesday by SPORTyler.

Calzada completed his first 10 passes against the Crimson Tide in just his fourth career start, throwing for 123 yards before his first miscue. On the day, the sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia, was 21-of-31 for 285 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Smith hauled in a pair of touchdowns against the Tide, leading the team with six grabs for 85 yards on the night. The ultimate money player, all six of the Missouri City, Texas, native’s catches resulted in a first down or touchdown against Alabama.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Missouri in Columbia. The matchup against the Tigers is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 11 a.m. (CT) with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call.