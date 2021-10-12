Advertisement

Wienerspiel 2021 races are this weekend at Wolf Pen Creek park in College Station

Wienerspiel is a nonprofit that helps homeless, neglected, and unwanted animals in the Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wienerspiel is a nonprofit that helps homeless, neglected, and unwanted animals in the Brazos Valley. The organization also educates students on empathy towards animals and the humane treatment of all living things.

The organization’s signature event and fundraiser is this weekend, October 16 and 17, at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. There will be races, vendors and a costume contest.

For the full schedule and how you can enter your dog to participate click here to go to the nonprofit’s webpage.

To learn more about the goal of the event, click on the video player above to watch Wienerspiel’s President Judy LeUnes with News 3′s Rusty Surette.

