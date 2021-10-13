Advertisement

Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 cents to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund

The donations that match the score to the A&M-Alabama game have totaled more than $56,000.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team beat Alabama 41 to 38 last weekend and since that unforgettable game, Aggies have been donating $41.38 to Kidz1stFund.

Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a rare blood disorder that affects their son Ethan and thousand of other children each year.

On Wednesday the organization’s Executive Director joined Rusty Surette on First News at Four to talk about their mission and the fundraiser that began online.

“We made an afternoon announcement that we were at $54,000 and 20 minutes later we were at $56,000. That’s all from the $41 donations and I promise I didn’t make this up but we’re at roughly 12 hundred donors now,” said Kirstin Rayborn.

