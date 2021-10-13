Advertisement

Bennett Ranked No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Texas A&M men’s golf senior Sam Bennett moved up to No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, overtaking Texas’ Pierceson Coody, it was announced Wednesday.

Bennett holds a four-point lead over Coody in the global ranking, which is designed to identify the best collegiate golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

The top-five finishers will earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

Bennett and the Aggies return to action Oct. 22-24 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.

