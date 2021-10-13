Brazos County Grand Jury indictments include park shooting, corpse tampering, bank robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Grand Jury indictments were handed down in Brazos County Tuesday. Among them were suspects in a park shooting, two bank robberies, and tampering with a corpse.

Jairus Johnson, 21, of Houston is indicted for reportedly shooting a teenager who was playing basketball at a College Station Park on July 27. Police say he shot into a crowd after having an argument on social media. A 16-year-old was struck in the shoulder and lung. Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, and tampering with evidence.

Tarod London, 20, of College Station is indicted after investigators say he left the body of a woman who’d been shot in his apartment. Police say he was driving with a woman in Waller County on July 25 when they began fighting over a gun and she was shot. London told officers he panicked and took her back to his apartment in College Station instead of going to a hospital. He reportedly carried her up the stairwell and attempted to perform CPR, but she died. London then claimed he attempted to clean up some of the blood before leaving the apartment. He’s charged with tampering with a corpse and attempt to tamper with evidence.

Waseem Khalil, 21, of Houston is suspected of robbing two College Station banks on July 20. Police say in both robberies, he handed bank employees a note demanding money. After the second robbery, he reportedly led police on a chase down Highway 6. Khalil was arrested near Navasota. He’s charged with two counts of robbery and evading arrest.

