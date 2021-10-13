Bryan expands Corridor Beautification Program to include more of Midtown area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan is expanding a program to beautify businesses in the area. At Tuesday’s city council meeting they opted to expand beautification options that now include more properties in the Midtown area.

The city first started those efforts in the downtown and Texas Avenue areas and includes grant options to improve properties.

”If you have a business that you want to improve, especially the aesthetics, those types of grants are available for you as well as the Life Safety Grants. So two different types of grants. We hope that those grants will encourage folks to make some improvements,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the city has set aside $100,000 for the corridor beautification partnership.

