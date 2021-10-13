Advertisement

Bryan expands Corridor Beautification Program to include more of Midtown area

The city has set aside $100,000 for Fiscal Year 2022
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan is expanding a program to beautify businesses in the area. At Tuesday’s city council meeting they opted to expand beautification options that now include more properties in the Midtown area.

The city first started those efforts in the downtown and Texas Avenue areas and includes grant options to improve properties.

”If you have a business that you want to improve, especially the aesthetics, those types of grants are available for you as well as the Life Safety Grants. So two different types of grants. We hope that those grants will encourage folks to make some improvements,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the city has set aside $100,000 for the corridor beautification partnership.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two...
Bryan police identify passenger killed in single-vehicle crash
"Thank you to this Former Student for coming in and celebrating an already legendary night with...
Aggie celebrating win over Alabama picks up tab for customers at College Station bar
Several Hearne police officers are in the 1100 block of Riley Street Monday night for an...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hearne
The Inn at Dos Brisas is being sold.
Luxury resort and five star restaurant closes, for sale in Washington County
Joshua Brown, 30, and Devon Mason, 27
Suspected drug dealers arrested with more than 2 pounds of meth

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/13
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/13
Anthony Williams
Authorities in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area
Kinda Candid
Step up your social media with a new selfie museum
A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two...
Bryan police identify passenger killed in single-vehicle crash