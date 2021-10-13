New Travis Fields nearing completion at Bryan’s Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More milestones are being hit at the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park. Construction of Travis Fields is nearing completion with the first-of-its-kind venue for the community.

The new Travis Fields at Midtown Park include a new playground to three ball fields.

“This is around $7.5 million so a complete makeover of the fields that were here... Now we have three new fields, all synthetic turf so you can play almost year round and don’t have to worry about rain quite so much, so it’ll be a premiere facility,” said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager, as he gave us a tour of the construction.

Further into Midtown Park the new BigShots golf entertainment facility is taking shape. The big poles are in place and netting is going up soon.

“We’re looking forward to getting Bigshots Aggieland opened up here later this year so some time in December. Legends Event Center is really moving along. We’ll be pouring the foundation there in the next few weeks,” said Walker.

The new Legends Event Center will have gym space for events like volleyball, basketball and wrestling.

Midtown Park will also have a new baseball and softball training academy business called D-BAT.

“We’re super excited to get everyone involved in the community and really get everyone utilizing the facility,” said Scott Hillier with RCI- Sports Management Solutions. He is in charge of managing outdoor activities at the new fields from sports tourism to local groups and teams.

“Really looking at new ways we can use the fields to maximize the usage so they’ll be looking at kickball leagues, cornhole leagues, different sporting leagues in that regards. But then also things like open air cinemas, small gigs and concerts,” said Hillier.

“We consider this to be a real jewel for the community... We see great potential here,” added Walker.

Hillier said they already have tournaments booked there from February to Thanksgiving of next year.

The city already committed more than $100 million to Midtown Park, with more phases planned for the future.

