No. 2 College Station volleyball sweeps Waller

The College Station volleyball team huddles up before their match against Waller.
The College Station volleyball team huddles up before their match against Waller.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked volleyball team in Class 5A College Station beat Waller 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars move to 13-0 in district play (32-2 overall). The Lady Cougars pulled ahead 14-5 in the first set before Waller came storming back to keep things close. College Station was able to pull away for the four-point win in game one before cruising in the next two games.

College Station will return home on Friday for a crosstown showdown with A&M Consolidated.

