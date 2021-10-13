No. 2 College Station volleyball sweeps Waller

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked volleyball team in Class 5A College Station beat Waller 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars move to 13-0 in district play (32-2 overall). The Lady Cougars pulled ahead 14-5 in the first set before Waller came storming back to keep things close. College Station was able to pull away for the four-point win in game one before cruising in the next two games.

College Station will return home on Friday for a crosstown showdown with A&M Consolidated.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.