Pamela makes landfall along the West Coast of Mexico; moisture brings rain to the Brazos Valley

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After churning over the warm Pacific waters earlier this week, Pamela made landfall along the West Coast of Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane. The system is expected to track inland throughout the course of the day, weakening as it does so due to the higher terrain and elevation associated with that part of Mexico.

Here are the latest details on Hurricane Pamela as of the 10am update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 85 miles NNE of Mazatlán, Mexico65 mphNE at 23 mph992 mb

As the remnants of the system track to the northeast, a slug of tropical moisture will move into the state and meet up with the Gulf moisture in place along with our next front pushing southward. This will spark up our next widespread chance for rain as early as overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

While the heavier rain and higher rainfall totals still look to sit just north of the Brazos Valley, some areas could still pick up on a quick 1″+ inch of rain, with localized higher totals, especially in our northern counties.

We’ll monitor for a few minor flooding issues in spots that pick up on some heavier downpours, but regardless, best to prep the rain gear for work and school Thursday.

Heavy rainfall looks to be the primary thing to monitor, but we’ll keep tabs on an isolated strong wind threat (especially west) as storms move in overnight tonight and early Thursday. The concern is low as of right now, but something to check back in on before you head to bed later tonight.

Keep checking back over the next 24 hours and keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby!

