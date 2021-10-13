Advertisement

Rain arrives early Thursday morning; Flood Watch issued for some

Wide range in rainfall totals possible from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As tropical moisture from Pamela meets up with Gulf moisture in place and a cold front moving south, eyes will be out west Wednesday night as a cluster of rain and storms in West Texas tracks towards the I-35 corridor. This rain and storm activity is expected to push into parts of the Brazos Valley after midnight, making for a soggy and rumbly start for some Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties, running through 7pm Thursday.

Plan on keeping the rain gear nearby, especially for the morning commute and as the kids are headed off to school. The cluster of rain and storms will continue to move in from the west and off to the east through at least the first half of the day, scattering out through the afternoon.

Higher rain chances in the works through the first half of the day.
Higher rain chances in the works through the first half of the day.(KBTX)

An isolated wind concern may need to be monitored as these storms push into the Brazos Valley, but the overall threat for severe weather with this round of activity is low. We’ll keep eyes on pockets of heavy rainfall and minor flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas/common trouble spots that find themselves under a few stronger storms and heavier downpours.

By the time all is said and done, a wide range in rainfall totals may be found from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other. Current thinking is that some folks in the northern and western portions of the Brazos Valley could pick up on 1″ - 2″ with localized totals of 3″ - 5″, while those in the southern and central parts of the area may only find totals up to 0.5″+ by Thursday night.

After the rain and storm activity Thursday, only an isolated chance for rain is in the forecast Friday. A front moves through just in time for the weekend, setting us up for a beautiful one at that as drier and cooler air filters into the Brazos Valley.

