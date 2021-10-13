Advertisement

Rogers wins in four sets over Caldwell

Caldwell Hornets logo
Caldwell Hornets logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Rogers Lady Eagles beat Caldwell in four sets Tuesday night at Hornet Stadium 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21.

Savannah Tuerck led Rogers with14 kills, while Taylor Knox added 13. Ashlyn Kellum and Lexie Albright each added 9 kills for the Lady Hornets.

Caldwell will look to rebound on Friday night as they host Academy.

First serve in the varsity match is set for 4:30.

