Rogers wins in four sets over Caldwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Rogers Lady Eagles beat Caldwell in four sets Tuesday night at Hornet Stadium 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21.
Savannah Tuerck led Rogers with14 kills, while Taylor Knox added 13. Ashlyn Kellum and Lexie Albright each added 9 kills for the Lady Hornets.
Caldwell will look to rebound on Friday night as they host Academy.
First serve in the varsity match is set for 4:30.
