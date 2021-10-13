Sheriff’s deputies in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony Williams, 39, an inmate who escaped in the West area.

Williams was a trustee doing work detail outside the West city limits when he allegedly stole a white precinct van and took off shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The van has a light bar on its top and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office marking with a star on its side. The marking reads, “PUPS PRECINT 3.”

The vehicle was last spotted in the Waco area at about 9:30 a.m. Its Texas plate number is 1356056.

Officials told News 10 Williams was convicted of “petty crimes” prior to this incident.

A helicopter is involved in the search from the air.

