Springer lands ‘Built Ford Tough’ 3A player of the week honors

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Lexington High School is the home of this week’s Built Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Week after Eagle quarterback Sheldon Springer completed 18 of 31 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns against Riesel. He also ran for another 60 yards and scored four more times against the Indians.

Sheldon also plays on defense and had four tackles and broke up three passes during the Eagles’ 69-24 win last Friday night.

This Friday night Lexington will host Rogers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

