Step up your social media with a new selfie museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kinda Candid is a new selfie museum opening Wednesday in College Station. The museum features 14 interactive rooms for guests to take pictures and develop content.

From a fur room to a disco room to a ball pit to an Aggie room, guests’ creativity can find no bounds at Kinda Candid.

“These spaces are different themes and we have designed them so you can do wildly creative things,” said Gavin Braman, Kinda Candid partner.

Prior to becoming a selfie museum, the space was a workspace for Drift, a branding and marketing agency. Due to the pandemic, many of the employees were working from home, which left the workspace half empty.

“We built this selfie museum out because we really loved the idea of bringing entertainment to College Station,” said Braman. “We love College Station, so we are really excited to see what people do with this space.”

Even if you are not the best at taking photos, don’t let that stop you from coming in and enjoying the experience.

“We have tried to make it really hard to take a bad photo,” said Martin Hooper - Kinda Candid partner. “We have everything you need from lighting to amazing backdrops and we want people to have fun. The whole place is geared around having fun for people of all ages and we can’t wait for everybody to check it out.”

According to Braman, the staff will also show you around the museum, teach you how to work the lighting, help with popular trends, give advice, and more so you can have the best experience possible.

Tickets to the selfie museum can be bought at the door or online by clicking here.

Kinda Candid is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from Noon to 8 p.m.

It is located at 909 Harvey Road, Suite C in College Station.

