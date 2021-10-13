Texas A&M’s Green Named Lombardi Semifinalist

HOUSTON – Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, announced Wednesday by the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Rotary Club of Houston.

Green has consistently been praised by head coach Jimbo Fisher for his ability and willingness to play all five positions on the offensive line at a high level. Since arriving in Aggieland from Humble, Texas he has started every game for the Aggies and earned All-America honors from the FWAA, Sporting News, AP, AFCA and Walter Camp following the 2020 season. Additionally, as a junior Green was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and was a part of the offensive line unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

· Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

· Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

· Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

· Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The second round of voting to reveal the final four finalists will commence on Oct. 15 and the nominees will be revealed on November 9 at a special press conference in Houston, Texas at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Honorary Chair and Famed Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer, 1987 Winner Chris Spielman, the four nominees, and their Coaches will attend the award ceremony on December 8 in Houston Texas.

2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalists

Will Anderson, Alabama

James Empey, BYU

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Christian Harris, Alabama

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

PJ Mustipher, Ohio State

Evan Neal, Alabama

Mike Rose, Iowa State