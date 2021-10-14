Aggie Women’s Tennis sends four to TCU for ITA Texas Regional

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action this weekend in one of the premier events of the fall, as four Aggie student-athletes travel to take part in the ITA Texas Regional Championships. Matches for the Maroon & White begin Friday and run through Monday, Oct. 15-18 at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU.

“The ITA Texas Regional Championships are always a good time to gauge where we are from a competitive standpoint,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have an opportunity to compete against all of the top programs from throughout the state of Texas. I’m never one to get caught up in seedings or anything like that, but the fact that all four of our student-athletes that are competing have received high seeds in both singles and doubles really speaks to the level of team that we have this season.”

Tatiana Makarova will appear in her second event of the fall season this weekend, as the No. 10-ranked ITA singles talent earned the No. 1 seed in the main draw. The Moscow, Russia, native is coming off a 1-1 performance in singles at the ITA All-American Championships in early October in which she logged a three-set win over No. 19 Lea Ma of Georgia. Makarova will be joined by senior Jayci Goldsmith in the doubles competition, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye at the event.

No. 103 Goldsmith prepares to make her 2021-22 singles debut Friday and earned the No. 8 seed in Fort Worth. Goldsmith, a native of Dripping Springs, Texas, is coming off a 16-10 performance in singles last year with an impressive five ranked victories under her belt. Her season-high ranked win in 2021 came against No. 44 Emanuelle Salas of Florida State in straight sets during the Sweet 16.

A pair of Aggie freshmen will make the trip to the metroplex, with Mary Stoiana and Gianna Pielet earning the No. 6 seed together in doubles, warranting a first-round bye. Stoiana makes her second appearance of the year in singles play coming off a 6-2, 6-1 win over Old Dominion’s No. 76-ranked Marina Alcaide. Pielet, a blue-chip prospect according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, will make her debut appearance in the Maroon & White at the ITA Texas Regional Championships.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.