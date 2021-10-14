Aggies host Alabama Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer celebrates senior night when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday evening. First kick at Ellis Field is slated for 7 p.m.

Kendall Bates, Daria Britton, Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb and Karlina Sample will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live.

It’s “Kids Night Out” at Ellis Field. A pre-purchased $12 package includes 2 tickets (family member & child) and a $12 concession voucher. Youth Texas A&M “Shirseys” will be available for the first 500 kids. Both combatants are looking to make a late charge in the regular-season. Texas A&M sits at No. 54 in the RPI with Alabama three spots back at No. 57.

The Aggies are 8-3-1 all-time against Alabama. The Maroon & White 4-1-1 in meetings at Ellis Field. Last season, the Aggies won 2-0 with Taylor Pounds scoring 50 seconds into the contest. Laney Carroll added a goal in the 68th minute with an assist by Barbara Olivieri.

In 1995, Alabama won the first meeting of the series, 3-1, in College Station. The next season, the Aggies scored a 2-1 overtime victory in Tuscaloosa. The teams have one NCAA Tournament meeting with the Maroon & White winning a first-round game in 1998, 3-1. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, the Maroon & White are 6-2-1 against Alabama, outscoring the Crimson Tide, 19-4.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including seven players with multiple goals. Hayes leads the squad with six goals, followed by Kate Colvin with four. Olivieri and Pounds rank third with three goals each. Natalie Abel, Carissa Boeckmann and Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Bates, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.