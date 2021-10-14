Advertisement

Aggies host Alabama Friday

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer celebrates senior night when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday evening. First kick at Ellis Field is slated for 7 p.m.

Kendall Bates, Daria Britton, Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb and Karlina Sample will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live.

It’s “Kids Night Out” at Ellis Field. A pre-purchased $12 package includes 2 tickets (family member & child) and a $12 concession voucher. Youth Texas A&M “Shirseys” will be available for the first 500 kids. Both combatants are looking to make a late charge in the regular-season. Texas A&M sits at No. 54 in the RPI with Alabama three spots back at No. 57.

The Aggies are 8-3-1 all-time against Alabama. The Maroon & White 4-1-1 in meetings at Ellis Field. Last season, the Aggies won 2-0 with Taylor Pounds scoring 50 seconds into the contest. Laney Carroll added a goal in the 68th minute with an assist by Barbara Olivieri.

In 1995, Alabama won the first meeting of the series, 3-1, in College Station. The next season, the Aggies scored a 2-1 overtime victory in Tuscaloosa.  The teams have one NCAA Tournament meeting with the Maroon & White winning a first-round game in 1998, 3-1. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, the Maroon & White are 6-2-1 against Alabama, outscoring the Crimson Tide, 19-4.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including seven players with multiple goals. Hayes leads the squad with six goals, followed by Kate Colvin with four. Olivieri and Pounds rank third with three goals each. Natalie Abel, Carissa Boeckmann and  Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Bates, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two...
Bryan police identify passenger killed in single-vehicle crash
A viewer picture showing an 18-wheeler on the side of Highway 6 Wednesday morning
18-wheeler slows traffic on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Drive
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 cents to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
The Inn at Dos Brisas is being sold.
Luxury resort and five star restaurant closes, for sale in Washington County
Brazos County indictments Oct. 12
Brazos County Grand Jury indictments include park shooting, corpse tampering, bank robbery

Latest News

No. 16 Aggies Host Top-Ranked Longhorns
Texas A&M Set to Take on Rival Texas in Aggieland
No. 5 Texas A&M takes on No. 8 Baylor Friday
No. 2 College Station hosts Cleveland in Homecoming game
No. 2 College Station hosts Cleveland in Homecoming game