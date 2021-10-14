Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrests Iola man for trafficking meth

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Iola man is in jail for allegedly trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Brazos County.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Tedesco, 47, was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer Tuesday near State Highway 47. Deputies noticed the turn signal on the trailer wasn’t working so they pulled him over.

They discovered that Tedesco’s driver’s license was invalid, and the license plate on the truck was fake.

Deputies then searched the truck and found 29 grams of meth in a container.

Tedesco was arrested on a manufacture and delivery charge, as well as driving with an invalid license and displaying a fictitious license plate.

