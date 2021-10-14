Bringing the Boos Back- Fright Night Haunted House returns to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Community Theatre is hosting its annual Fright Nights Haunted House with monsters, ghouls, goblins, and much more that are all promised to bring you the scares needed for the Halloween season.

Cindy Roberts, the Fright Nights Haunted House Co-Creator says this year’s haunted house features new rooms and monsters.

“We are so excited. We change it up every year. It’s always different,” said Roberts. “You’ll always see different things.”

The haunted house features plenty of space for social distancing and is ADA compliant, according to Roberts.

The goal of the house is for guests to have fun while getting a good scare.

Roberts says no one under 15 years old will be admitted without an adult.

Guests are asked to bring cash to pay for tickets. Tickets are $10.

Proceeds from the haunted house will benefit the Trinity Oaks Starkids.

“The purpose of the Trinity Oaks’ StarKids program is to help these sons and daughters as well as honor their families’ sacrifice with a unique outdoors experience,” according to the Trinity Oaks website. “StarKids focuses on children of fallen military veterans who died in combat and first responders, police officers, game wardens, disaster responders, and firefighters, between the ages of 10 and 18 years.”

James Hauke, Starkids Program Coordinator, said the $16,000 they were able to receive from last year’s haunted house helped serval kids.

“The proceeds from last year’s haunted house made a huge impact. We were able to take multiple kids out,” said Hauke. “Our cost is about $600 per kid, so you can see that’s about 10 kids.”

The weekend of October 23rd, Terry Price and Harold Presely will be recording their podcast “The Price and Presley Spook Show.”

Robert says they are going to interview people before and after they go into the haunted house

Fright Nights Haunted House is located at 1673 Briarcrest Suite 108A in Bryan.

